Celebrate the Christian McCaffrey Trade With 49ers Whiskey

On Thursday night, news broke that the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round draft pick. When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the league, and if he’s right, he should have a monstrous impact in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system. If you’re a 49ers fan looking to celebrate a blockbuster acquisition to your favorite team, look no further than the 49ers-themed whiskey from San Francisco-based Gold Bar Whiskey.

As many Niners fans will quickly spot, this whiskey was made to commemorate “The Catch,” perhaps the most famous moment in the team’s history.

From the gold box to the 49ers logo to the whiskey inside, made by Gold Bar, which is the official whiskey partner of the team, this is the perfect addition to the bar of any 49ers fan — whether you’re celebrating this trade or just want to put your fandom on display. Additionally, with the holidays coming up, this would make for an excellent gift for the Niners fan in your life, even one who isn’t particularly a whiskey fan, given the eye-catching nature of the box.

Bottled at 80 proof, this whiskey is distilled from a mashbill comprising 88% corn, 9% rye and 3% barley and finished in former Napa Valley wine barrels.

This whiskey is sold out at Gold Bar’s website, but Blackwell’s Wine & Spirits has it in stock for $55. It can be picked up at the store in San Francisco or shipped throughout the U.S.

