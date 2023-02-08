7 Best Whiskeys to Drink During Super Bowl LVII

When the Super Bowl comes around each year, it’s a great opportunity to take some time to appreciate not just the big game itself but also all of the snacks, drinks, commercials and traditions surrounding it. If you’re looking for something new and exciting to sip on when tuning in for Super Bowl LVII, why not explore some unique spirits from across America?

Check out our list of seven sips from around the country that will have you feeling like a winner, no matter who actually wins on game day.

7 Best Whiskeys From Across the US to Drink During Super Bowl LVII

Knob Creek 12 Year Old (Kentucky)

Knob Creek 12 Year Old Kentucky Bourbon was released in 2020. A blended bourbon bottled at 100 proof, this release is priced at $50, a remarkably good price point for a bourbon of this quality.

Despite these concerns, this bourbon is a tremendous value for the age, proof and flavor it offers for the price point. Knob Creek is a crowd-pleaser, and if you’re hosting a party for Super Bowl LVII, even your pickiest guests will be pleased with this option.

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon (Colorado)

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon delivers an amazing blend of flavors. Distilled by Greg Metze for MGP in Indiana and then bottled by Metze after his move to Old Elk in Colorado, this bourbon has been aged for five years and bottled at 46% ABV. The tasting notes include a mix of oak, sweetness, light fruit, cream, pepper and tobacco. There’s also a caramel/crème brûlée flavor with a hint of white grape and peach. On top of that, sweet honey adds to the complexity.

Chattanooga 111 (Tennessee)

Chattanooga 111 is a barrel-strength whiskey from Chattanooga Whiskey in Tennessee, and it’s easily one of the best craft whiskeys around. With an ABV of 55.5%, this whiskey delivers excellent structure despite its young age statement of greater than two years.

Tasting notes for this particularly complex whiskey include sweet cream, oak, cocoa, praline, orange marmalade and a bit of pepper — you can’t go wrong with this malt-heavy spirit. A medium mouthfeel gives way to a rich oak structure, making it a guaranteed win if you serve it at your Super Bowl party.

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof A123 (Kentucky)

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof A123, the first of three releases in the 2023 Limited Edition calendar, is bottled at a whopping 125.6 proof ABV.

With a 12-year age statement and a rich and viscous palate, ECBP is filled with tons of oak and char, sweet tea, pralines and cherry cola. This is easily one of the best whiskeys of 2023 so far, making it a solid choice to enjoy during arguably the biggest sports events of the year.

Despite the higher proof, it’s smooth and syrupy without overt ethanol flavors. This bourbon will likely remain a consistent favorite and can be found on shelves throughout the U.S.

Balcones Tres Hombres (Texas)

Balcones teamed up with ZZ Top to create a whiskey release that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Texas. Early batches almost instantly sold out, proving that this whiskey was an instant hit — just like it will be while you watch the Super Bowl. This unique blend combines Rye, Malted Barley and Roasted Blue Corn to give it beautiful complexity on the palate. Sweet elements like Dole fruit cocktail syrup, apples, pears, melon, toffee and vanilla bean pair nicely with oak and honey notes. With a moderate to rich mouthfeel, this is an enjoyable and understated bottle.

Starlight Double Oaked Bourbon (Indiana)

Starlight Distillery in Indiana is a family-run distillery that produces this amazing double-oaked bourbon whiskey. Aged for 4.5 years and bottled at 106 proof, the whiskey has a secondary maturation in a second barrel to add even more complexity. On the palate, you’ll find notes of pepper, brown sugar, nougat, caramel and honey with a rich and viscous mouthfeel. Clove and crème brûlée round out the flavor profile. All in all, this is an excellent pour that stands out.

Driftless Glen Bourbon (Wisconsin)

Driftless Glen’s bourbon is distilled and matured entirely on its campus in Baraboo, Wisconsin. With water drawn from a natural aquifer and local grains used for distillation, it offers a unique character that showcases the heritage of the region.

Bottled at 48% ABV, this bourbon has a moderate viscosity that gives it great flavor without an overwhelming heat or alcohol component. On the palate, you’ll find brown butter, toffee, honey and peppercorns with a nice oakiness in the background. The result is an underappreciated bottle that drinks like a mature whiskey with plenty of character to offer.

