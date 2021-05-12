A New Cask-Strength Whiskey From Wonderland Distilling | Whiskey Raiders

A new limited edition cask-strength whiskey will be released this month from Wonderland Distilling.

Wonderland Distillery was born in Michigan with the intent to “capture the independent energy that

motivates every Michigander.” Says the company of the distillery. Their first and only whiskey is a blend of local whiskeys from hand-selected barrels. All blended at their local Muskegon distillery.

“Now that we’ve had some time to settle into our space and experiment a bit with flavor profiles and new aging techniques for our spirits, our customers can expect to see some more interesting releases coming later this year,” said Allen Serio, chief marketing officer. “We want to continue innovating and pushing the limits, to ensure we’re bottling the very best of what Michigan has to offer. This whiskey will truly be a collector’s item for any whiskey lover.”

The bottle is full-cask strength and ranges from 117-123 proof, with less than 150 bottles made. and boasts of flavors such as “Hints of plum and dried fruits contrast perfectly with rye spice and white pepper to provide complexity. Heavy oak, toffee, and bold vanilla dominate the medium-length finish.”

Find a bottle through the distillery’s Where to Buy guide on their website.

