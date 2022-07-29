American Single Malt Whiskey Definition Proposed By TTB

On Friday, the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau announced a proposed addition of American Single Malt Whiskey to the standards of identity for distilled spirits.

TTB’s Proposed Definition of American Single Malt Whiskey

If TTB’s proposed standards are made official, a whiskey will, in order to be labeled an American single malt, need to meet the following requirements:

Made from 100% malted barley

Distilled entirely at one distillery

Mashed, distilled and matured in the U.S.

Matured in oak casks of a capacity no greater than 700 liters

Distilled to no more than 160 proof

Bottled at 80 proof or higher

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, one of the premier American single malt whiskey distillers, called the proposed establishment of a category definition for American single malt whiskey “a huge moment for the whiskey industry” and “a momentous first step for not only whiskey, but distilled spirits generally.”

“We believe this established identity will amplify consumer awareness of the American Single Malt category in the United States and beyond,” Owen Martin, head distiller at Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, said in a news release. “With the category being officiated, American Single Malts will start to compete with traditional whiskey categories. We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this recognition and to continue doing what we do best – create the country’s number one American Single Malt.”

In April, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and American Single Malt Whiskey Commission published an open letter to TTB, requesting the establishment of identity and standards for American single malt whiskey.

Clearly, that effort was fruitful, as TTB said in its announcement that it made this proposal in response to petitions and comments submitted by several distillers and the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission.

“The TTB’s American Single Malt definition will ultimately protect, educate, promote, and grow the category,” Steve Hawley, president of the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission, said. “With dedicated producers like Stranahan’s working as part of our collective, we’re able to certify a future where consumers are well-informed about the American Single Malt category and distilleries can build their brands and craft excellent whiskey.”

It has been almost 30 years since TTB has implemented a new whiskey category definition, according to Stranahan’s.

“Stranahan’s is thrilled that the designation allows for distilling experimentation and a freedom for producers across the United States to make spirits that are uniquely theirs,” Stranahan’s wrote in a news release.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!