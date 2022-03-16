Balcones Launches Mirador, an American Single Malt Whiskey

Balcones Distilling on March 8 announced the annual release of Balcones Mirador as part of its portfolio of single malt whiskeys, which include Balcones No. 1 Texas Single Malt, Balcones Lineage and Balcones Pilgrimage. Unlike other single malts from Balcones, Mirador is aged in used casks, creating a softer oak profile.

Mirador is a second-fill barrel malt profile whiskey with bottling composed of whiskeys ranging from three to five years.

“Every year, we look forward to our annual release of Balcones Mirador as a leader in our lineup of American single malt whiskies,” said Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling. “By aging the expression in used casks, our 2022 Mirador creates an inviting, but complex flavor profile that we are excited to share with folks near and far.”

Balcones Mirador retails for $79.99 and will be available for purchase at the Balcones Distillery as well as select retailers nationwide.

Single malt whisky is traditionally associated with scotch, and Balcones is at the forefront of the drive to spread single malts to America.

In November, Balcones announced a whiskey collaboration with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band ZZ Top.

Balcones Mirador 2022

Nose: Pear tarte tatin and skinned Pink Lady Apple before a surprisingly tropical second act showcasing yellow Chartreuse Swizzles and playful phenols

Taste: Starts with flavors of silky cardamom tea and tropical Bubblicious gum, followed by a complex explosion of rainbow sherbet, vanilla profiterole and dried clover

Finish: White peach rings

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!