 Bardstown Bourbon Co. Finishes Latest Whiskey in Rum Barrels
American

‘Dream Come True’: Bardstown Bourbon Company Unveils Whiskey Finished in Barbados Rum Barrels

David MorrowApr 18th, 2023, 1:52 pm
Bardstown Bourbon

(Photo: Bardstown Bourbon Company)

On Tuesday, Bardstown Bourbon Company announced the latest whiskey in its Collaborative Series — a blend of straight rye and bourbon finished in Foursquare Barbados Rum barrels.

A blend of 7-year-old rye and 17-year-old bourbon, Bardstown Bourbon Co. Foursquare Collaborative Series was finished for 23 months in Foursquare Rum barrels on the top floor of Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s rickhouse G. Time spent on the upper floor leads to more evaporation of the whiskey but yields a “concentrated, magnificent expression that bursts with Barbados flavor,” Bardstown Bourbon Company said in a news release.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Foursquare Collaborative Series release is bottled at 107 proof and will be available starting Friday for a suggested retail price of $159.99.

About 3,000 9-liter cases of the whiskey will be available through the Bardstown Bourbon Company gift shop, at retailers in 24 states and online from Seelbachs.

Foursquare Rum Distillery sits on a former sugar farm that dates back to the early 1700s on the island of Barbados. The distillery was established in 1996.

“Foursquare Rum and Bardstown Bourbon Company are trailblazers of transparency in spirits. This collaboration celebrates our shared value of connecting people with our authentic process, liquid content, and provenance. It is a dream come true to bring this project to life,” said Dan Callaway, VP of product development for Bardstown Bourbon Co.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Foursquare Collaborative Series Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Plantain, toasted almond, and clove meld with coconut, peanut, orange zest and raisin

Taste: A vibrant palate balances rye spice with aged oak

Finish: An enveloping, complex finish of baked fruit, lingering spice, and caramel sweetness

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

