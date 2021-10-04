Barton 1792 Finishes Warehouse Expansion | Whiskey Raiders

Barton 1792 Distillery announced recently that its $25 million warehouse expansion is complete. In the expansion, the distillery built three new warehouses, the first new warehouses at the historic distillery since 1963.

The three new warehouses are warehouses 33, 34 and 35. Warehouse 33 was completed in February and is nearly filled with new barrels of whiskey, Barton 1792 said in a news release. Warehouse 34 was built in the summer and is about 70% filled with barrels. Warehouse 35 was just completed. Warehouse 33 ‘s barrel capacity is 33,500, while Warehouses 34 and 35 hold 58,000 each. The other warehouses at Barton 1792 hold only 19,600 barrels each, so these new warehouses are by far the largest. The three new warehouses will increase the distillery’s barrel capacity by 25%.

The warehouses are made of traditional wood floors and wood storage ricks with metal siding.

Barton 1792 Distillery was established in 1879 and is the oldest fully operating distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Barton 1792 is the latest distillery to undergo major expansions. Buffalo Trace is currently undergoing a $1.2 billion expansion, which will bring 11 new warehouses to the distillery. James E. Pepper, meanwhile, announced an expansion of its own last month, saying it was necessary because “We can’t bottle our whiskey fast enough” due to high demand.

