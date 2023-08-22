 James B. Beam Debuts Seventh Little Book Whiskey Expression
American

A Toast to a New Chapter: Beam Blends 7 Whiskeys for ‘In Retrospect,’ the Latest Release in Extremely Limited Little Book Series

Cynthia MerstenAug 22nd, 2023, 3:01 pm
Little Book

James B. Beam Company has released Little Book Chapter 7: In Retrospect.

The James B. Beam Distilling Company and eighth-generation master distiller Freddie Noe have unveiled the seventh edition of Noe’s Little Book Whiskey series. The expression, monikered “In Retrospect,” is a blend of seven cask-strength whiskeys — six components from the series’ previous chapter and one brand-new liquid, hence the name “In Retrospect.” Here’s a breakdown of the blend’s components:

  • 18-year-old Kentucky bourbon
  • 17-year-old Kentucky bourbon
  • 10-year-old Kentucky rye
  • 9-year-old Kentucky bourbon
  • 5-year-old malt whiskey finished in Applewood-smoked barrels
  • 4-year-old Kentucky bourbon
  • 4-year-old Kentucky rye

Beam has not said how much of each component is present in the blend.

The Little Book Whiskey series focuses on showcasing blended aged whiskeys with Noe’s handiwork. The whiskey series received its name, “Little Book,” from Freddie Noe’s childhood nickname as a nod to the qualities he shared with his grandfather, Master Distiller Booker Noe. The seventh release is meant to be a reflection on Noe’s past expressions throughout his tenure as master distiller and hosts a suggested retail price of $150.

“Being named Master Distiller was a humbling moment for me, and it inspired me to reflect on the whiskey journey I’ve been on so far,” Noe said in a news release. “Little Book is a big part of that journey.”

Little Book “In Retrospect” is available throughout the U.S. in limited quantities.

“The retrospective chapter was a great opportunity to involve my new team in the journey and spirit of Little Book,” Noe reflected. “Everyone brought their ideas to the table and thought about how we can create the highest potential from this unique catalog of whiskies we’ve utilized over the years. I’m really proud of the final outcome and excited to help expand folks’ whiskey journey with this release.”

The brand describes In Retrospect as hosting slightly floral tasting notes, with a touch of smoke, sweet vanilla, and a caramel finish.

About The Noe Family — ‘The First Family of Bourbon’

Freddie Noe is the latest generation in the Noe Family, known as “The First Family of Bourbon,” according to Beam Suntory.

In May 2022, Freddie Noe was appointed as Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery and worked alongside his father — Fred Noe.

The family hosts a 227-year legacy working in the bourbon trade. Fred Noe, son of the legendary Booker Noe, oversees the James B. Beam Distilling Company’s portfolio including Jim Beam Bourbon, Knob Creek Bourbon, Basil Hayden and others. Freddie Noe works alongside his father.

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

