Heaven Hill Announces Bernheim Wheat Whiskey Barrel Proof

On Monday, Heaven Hill unveiled a whiskey that will excite whiskey enthusiasts aplenty: the first national Barrel Proof expression of Bernheim Original Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey.

“The launch of the Barrel Proof expression of Bernheim Wheat Whiskey is a very exciting one for Heaven Hill,” Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll said in a news release. “We know this is a product consumers want, and we think this batch has the smoothness they’ll recognize from the Bernheim Original, but with an even greater depth of flavor.”

Bernheim Barrel Proof will be a nationally allocated product that will be released twice a year in batches. Each batch will be assigned its own batch number and will vary in proof. The whiskey is expected to roll out to stores by the end of February for a suggested retail price of $64.99.

The first edition, batch A223, is bottled at 118.8 proof. The “A” in the batch number stands for the first release of the year, while the 223 represents February 2023.

The original Bernheim Wheat Whiskey is the first wheat whiskey to use winter wheat as its primary grain. The barrel-proof iteration retains Heaven Hill’s wheat mashbill of of 51% wheat, 37% corn and 12% malted barley.

The original Bernheim Wheat Whiskey is a favorite among enthusiasts at its low price point, offering a soft and sweet sipping experience.

Bernheim Barrel Proof Wheat Whiskey Batch A223 Tasting Notes, Via Heaven Hill

Nose: Oak staves and fresh bread

Taste: Buttery hints of caramel and honey and the spiciness of cloves

Finish: Soft yet complex with lasting notes of honey and caramel

