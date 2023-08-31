Bespoken Spirits to Spend $3.2M to Move to Kentucky

Bespoken Spirits, a young, tradition-bucking whiskey producer with big-name investors such as Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and billionaire scientist and entrepreneur T.J. Rodgers, is moving its operations from San Francisco all the way to Lexington, Kentucky, the City of Lexington announced Thursday.

The move is estimated to cost $3.2 million and will create 17 new jobs.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for tax incentives, as long as Bespoken Spirits creates the 17 full-time jobs over the next 10 years with an average salary of $128,000 annually, including benefits.

“The relocation of Bespoken Spirits’ headquarters and manufacturing operations to Kentucky adds momentum to the state’s always growing signature bourbon industry,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Bespoken is a welcome addition to the Lexington community and will continue to solidify Kentucky as the world’s leading producer of bourbon. I want to thank company leaders for their vision to grow in Kentucky and look forward to seeing their success here in the commonwealth.”

“Bespoken is a good fit for Lexington,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “They’re moving their headquarters here to the part of bourbon country where ag tech has also found a home.”

About Bespoken Spirits

Bespoken Spirits was founded in 2019. It makes whiskey in an unusual, sustainable method. Instead of the traditional technique — aging whiskey in oak barrels for years — Bespoken matures its whiskey for merely 3-5 days in a metal keg. The whiskey rests in the keg with small pieces of oak names “microstaves,” which are about 1/25,000th the size of a typical barrel.

By using microstaves, Bespoken Spirits claims it can imbue whiskey with oak flavor while using 97% less wood.

“Rather than putting spirit into a barrel and waiting passively for nature take its course, we instill the barrel into the spirit, actively and precisely controlling the process to deliver premium quality tailored spirits full of nuance and flavor,” Scott Savage, vice president of research and development and production for Bespoken Spirits Inc., said in the statement. “As a born-and-raised Kentuckian and engineer, I am thrilled at the opportunity to bring this company to my home.”

