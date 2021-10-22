Jack Daniels the Most Valuable Spirits Brand in the World

Interbrand released its 22nd annual “Best Global Brands” list, which ranks the 100 most valuable brands in the world. The top-selling spirits brand on the list was Jack Daniels, coming in at No. 81 overall with a value of $6.54 billion. The only other spirits brand to crack the top 100 was Hennessy, whose $5.3 billion value put it at 95th.

Jack Daniels’ value was a 4% increase from where it was at last year when it also was the top spirits brand on the list. The Brown-Forman-owned brand placed 82nd on the list a year ago, one spot behind where it is now.

Among the most notable names Jack Daniels is ahead of on the list are Caterpillar, LinkedIn, Hewlett Packard, Kia, Johnson & Johnson, Heineken, John Deere, Zoom, Tiffany & Co., KFC and Prada.

Apple, with its $408.25 billion value, was named the top brand on the list for the ninth consecutive year after seeing a remarkable 26% increase in valuation from last year.

The biggest leaper on the list from last year was Tesla, whose $36.27 billion brand value was a 184% increase from last year. Tesla placed 14th on this year’s list after ranking 40th on the 2020 edition.

