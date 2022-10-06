Blue Run Spirits Signs Strategic Finance Deal

Whiskey bottler Blue Run Spirits — which in August unveiled plans to build a $50 million distillery in Kentucky — on Tuesday announced it has agreed to a multi-year strategic financing agreement with Advanced Spirits. Advanced Spirits will “fund and assist in the procurement and maturation of whiskeys produced at or by third-party distillery partners,” Blue Run Spirits said in a news release.

The agreement will allow Blue Run Spirits to accelerate its production of sourced whiskey so that it can focus more heavily on the development of its own whiskeys developed by Liquid Advisor Jim Rutledge and Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon.

“Developing a long-term capital structure that allows for a continuous flow of product that meets the very high standards for quality we have established, and customers have come to expect, is critical for the growth of Blue Run Spirits,” Mike Montgomery, cofounder and CEO of Blue Run Spirits, said. “Our relationship with Advanced Spirits will allow us to more fully realize our ten-year product portfolio plan, as well as provide us the ability to expand into other markets at an elevated pace.”

Blue Run Spirits has released 10 whiskeys since the company launched in October 2020.

Advanced Spirits specializes in the procurement, financing and aging of whiskeys for brand partners.

“Advanced Spirits is proud to work with Blue Run Spirits as they continue their exciting and momentous rise. We were attracted to their talented team and commitment to innovative whiskeys in the premium space. We are eager to provide long-term stability and assurance at a time when industry and global supply chains are increasingly complex,” said Rob Arnold, president of Advanced Spirits.

