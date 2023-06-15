Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Debuts 10 Year Aged Rye

Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Spirits launched a limited-release straight rye whiskey aged for 10 years as part of the Decade Series, according to a news release from the brand on June 15.

The Heaven’s Door Decade Series II Straight Rye Whiskey hosts a mashbill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. The spirit is proofed to 100, according to Men’s Journal. Bottles will be available for purchase at the suggested price of $99.99 through the brand’s website and select retailers in the U.S.

“Our Decade Series Straight Rye Whiskey is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the art of craft whiskey. We worked with dozens of carefully selected 10-year-aged whiskeys to arrive at a blend that is rich, full-bodied and has a distinctive flavor profile,” Alex Moore, Master Blender at Heaven’s Door spirits stated in the release.

Heaven’s Door launched in 2015 and was founded by the Grammy-award-winning musician. The distillery received critical acclaim when its Double Barrel Whiskey won a Double Gold Metal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“With a deep amber hue from over a decade in the barrel, Decade Series II delivers a complex tasting experience with an array of flavors, culminating in a long and lingering finish. We’re thrilled with this exceptional straight rye as our second release in our Decade Series collection,” Moore concluded.

The brand describes its Straight Rye Whiskey as hosting bold, spiced flavors with balanced and delicate vanilla notes from the barrel ageing.

Heaven’s Door plans on opening a new distillery located in Pleasureville, Kentucky in the fall of 2023. The property was once owned by Squire Boone, the brother of the frontiersman Daniel Boone.

In addition to the new distillery, Heaven’s Door is in the process of building a whiskey bar and live music venue, dubbed “The Last Refuge” in Louisville, Kentucky. The venue is slated to open in September.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!