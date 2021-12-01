St. Bernard Dogs Delivering Breckenridge Christmas Ales

A year ago, Colorado-based Breckenridge Brewery called on reindeer to deliver beer during the holiday season. This year, the brewery has found a new furry friend to help out: Delivery dogs, courtesy of Colorado St. Bernard Rescue. The St. Bernards will deliver mini-kegs of Breckenridge’s Christmas Ale to lucky winners of Breckenridge’s “St. Beernard” sweepstakes.

Residents of Denver and New York City who are 21 or older may enter the St. Beernard sweepstakes on Breckenridge’s website. Entry is free and open until Dec. 12. The deliveries will take place Dec. 16 in Denver and New York City. Ten winners in each city will be selected to win a mini-keg delivered by St Bernards. Acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for Breckenridge and parent company Anheuser-Busch to use the winner’s name, voice, biographical information and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and promotion without further compensation.

Winners also will be allowed to pet and play with the dogs and take photos.

About the Beer

Breckenridge Christmas Ale carries an ABV of 7.1% and 22 IBU.

Breckenridge describes the beer as: “The chill of winter calls for a beer with extra flavor and strength! An abundance of carefully roasted malts create notes of caramel and chocolate, while Chinook and Mt. Hood hops contribute a spicy quality for balance and a clean finish.”

