Ryan Necci Writes Buzzard's Roost Whiskey its Own Song

Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey now has its very own song, thanks to Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel, who released the song “Buzzard’s Roost” on Wednesday on many streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

After being introduced to Buzzard’s Roost Rye by a friend, Necci was inspired to write the song.

“Everything about that bottle caught my attention, from the name of it to the image on the bottle to the liquid inside,” Necci said in a news release. “I couldn’t stop thinking about it and it set my songwriting engine in motion. I’m happy to collaborate with the top-shelf team at Buzzard’s Roost.”

Necci will perform “Buzzard’s Roost” live at a concert from 7 to 9 p.m. this Saturday at Frankfort Avenue Liquors in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition to the performance, Buzzard’s Roost cocktails will be on the menu.

In honor of the song, Necci and Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender Jason Brauner created a cocktail called the “Buffalo Gospel,” a twist on the Manhattan made with Buzzard’s Roost Barrel Strength Bourbon, chocolate bitters and Meletti Amaro.

Listen to the song here.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!