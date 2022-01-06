Liquor Store Employees Attacked by Bear Mace-Wielding Teens

Police were called to a liquor store Wednesday in Port Moody, Canada, after three teenagers who were described as “clearly underage” in the call to the police attacked store employees who would not sell them alcohol. After being refused purchase, one of the teens pulled out a previously concealed canister of bear mace and sprayed several staff members before fleeing on foot to a nearby SkyTrain station, police said. SkyTrain is a rapid transit system in the Vancouver area

“It is unfortunate that front-line employees took the brunt of this unnecessary and vindictive act of violence” Port Moody Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release, according to the Tri-City News. “Any other victims or witnesses inside the store who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact us.”

Port Moody police searched the area and tracked the teams to New Westminster, where they were arrested without incident by New Westminster police.

Charges are pending.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!