Chattanooga Whiskey Names Tiana Saul Head Distiller

Chattanooga Whiskey Promotes Tiana Saul to Become the Company’s 2nd-Ever Head Distiller
On Thursday, Chattanooga Whiskey announced that Tiana Saul, who has been with the company since 2015, is succeeding founding distiller Grant McCracken as head distiller. McCracken will work exclusively as the company’s chief product officer.
“Over the years, Tiana has shown, among other things, a keen eye for the details, a unique sense of style, and a natural understanding of leadership,” McCracken said in a news release. “She is someone the entire team has always looked up to – in every aspect of what we do. For those reasons and more, we’re thrilled to see her in this leadership role.”
In her new role, Saul will lead a production team of 15 employees and core all parts of production.
Saul’s tenure with Chattanooga started when she was hired as assistant manager. In 2017, she transitioned to the production team. She has since developed multiple spirits, including barrel-aged gins and infused liqueurs. She also worked as a blender on two impressive Chattanooga Whiskey series: Finishing and Bottled in Bond Vintage.
“I could not ask for a more knowledgeable and passionate team to work with and am grateful for the chance to build off the foundation Grant has laid,” Saul said in the news release. “I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of the craft spirits world.”
McCracken became Chattanooga Whiskey’s first head distiller in 2014. In his chief product officer role, he will focus on “strategic planning goals related to expansion, innovation, and continuous improvement,” Chattanooga Whiskey said.
“I’m extremely grateful to have this opportunity to work in the CPO role exclusively,” McCracken said. “Although I will continue to work with Tiana on high level production matters, I am also excited to help our team start laying the groundwork for what comes next.”
