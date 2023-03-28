Chicken Cock Double Oak Whiskey Launches | Whiskey Raiders

On Monday, Chicken Cock Whiskey announced its latest release, Chicken Cock Double Oak Kentucky Whiskey.

Bottled at 92 proof, this new whiskey was created due to an increased consumer demand for double-oaked whiskey, Chicken Cock said in a news release. “Double oak” refers to the process of moving whiskey from one oak barrel into another after a designated period of maturation.

In the case of Chicken Cock Double Oak, this whiskey spent seven years in used barrels and then was transferred into new white American oak barrels which spent 18 months on the top floor of a Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse during a hot summer.

“You can’t have great whiskey without great wood and this expression is the perfect marriage of age and wood,” Matti Anttila, founder of Grain and Barrel Spirits, which owns Chicken Cock Whiskey, said in the news release. “That’s why we aged our eight-year-old whiskey in American oak barrels twice. This process allows us to extract all the great flavor within the oak to create a robust and intriguing sipper that’s likely to not last long on the shelves.”

Chicken Cock Double Oak is available nationally at retail and online at www.chickencockwhiskey.com, Caskers and ReserveBar for a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Chicken Cock Double Oak Kentucky Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Chestnut brown

Nose: Dark chocolate-covered berries, toasted coconut shavings and caramel coffee

Taste: vanilla bean, waffle cone, steeped berries, and warm baking spices

Finish: Round and balanced with creamy undertones and hints of crème brulée and cinnamon flan

More About Chicken Cock

