Brittany Matthews Sprays Champagne on Chiefs Fans After Win

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, celebrated the Chiefs’ overtime playoff win over the Buffalo Bills by popping champagne, as one does. The issue? She opened the bubbly — and proceeded to spray it — off the balcony of her seats at the stadium, all over fans below.

When Matthews posted a video of her celebration with the caption “oops,” sparking outrage from many Twitter users, who took issue with her spraying champagne on people she didn’t know, in cold weather.

“I understand wanting to celebrate the win. But THIS is completely disrespectful to the fans who: may not drink, have small children there, are former alcoholics. I know it might be a hard ask, but please try to have a little bit of class during the next game. This is so trashy,” wrote one user.

The following day, Matthews posted another tweet seemingly in reference to the blowback she has received, writing, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”

But most Twitter users outside of Kansas City weren’t buying Matthews as the victim.

“Maybe if you are getting attacked every week you need to examine what your doing,” replied one tweeter. “I get it that you are excited for your husband and the Chiefs but like you said your are getting attacked for your actions and some will never accept your actions.”

Another Twitter user responded: “You can, but act accordingly. Last time I was at a game, a regular fan who threw alcohol on people was escorted out of the stadium. However, being the fiancé to the QB I guess provides you with a sense of ‘rules don’t apply to me’ mentality & everyone is picking on you. Classy.”

Another replied: “So you want to be privileged and do things to others without consequences. How would you feel if you were sprayed with alcohol by a random stranger? What it was against your religion to have alcohol? What if you got pulled over and reeked of alcohol? All actions have consequences.”

Some users defended Matthews, however, with one writing: “Pretty sure those fans didn’t mind this at all! Most of ‘‘em probably were too drunk to care anyway. They had just watched an incredibly crazy game and their team is playing in the AFC championship for the 4th year in a row…”

Another defender said: “OMG. she’s the life partner of an amazing QB. She was beyond thrilled. who takes their child to a cold game, surrounded by smoking, swearing and drinking in a sardine packed stadium? She owes no apologies to anyone. Did she throw the glass bottles on heads? no.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!