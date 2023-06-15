Clonakilty Distillery and Garrison Brothers Release Whiskey

Irish distillery, Clonakilty, has joined forces with Texas-based Garrison Brothers Distillery to produce a 7-year-old Irish Single Malt. This Irish whiskey was initially matured in ex-bourbon barrels prior to being finished for 7 months in Garrison Balmorhea barrels and bottled, according to a news release on Tuesday.

“The Balmorhea barrels bring a distinct finish to the whiskey compared to what we normally find from American Oak,” stated Oisin Mulcahy, the Head Distiller for Clonakilty in the release.

Mulcahy surmises the reasoning for this is due to “wildly different climates that exist in Texas and Clonakilty.”

The Irish single malt hosts a percentage of 58.8% ABV and was designed exclusively for the Texas market. It is set to sell at a suggested retail price of $69.99 per bottle.

Clonakilty Distillery is based out of the Southwestern Coast of Ireland. The property has been farmed by the Scully family for 9 generations.

Clonakilty’s whiskeys are distilled in single-pot stills and the producer is no stranger to experimenting with different cask finishes, including a double oak finish that we’ve reviewed here.

Nearly 4,500 miles across the ocean in Texas Hill Country lies Garrison Brothers. Garrison Brothers Distillery is the first legal whiskey distillery in Texas and holds the title of being the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce bourbon.

Garrison Brothers has a relationship with a cooperage that makes custom barrels for the distillery due to the fact that Texas’ scorching temperatures have been known to crack the wooden staves.

Tasting Notes, via Clonakilty and Garrison Brothers:

Aroma: Sea salt, vanilla, fresh-cut lumber.

Palate: Banana nut, plums, spices, cherry.

Finish: Lengthy and infused with vanilla.

