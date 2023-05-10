Jeff Arnett Debuts Company Distilling Tennessee Three Wood

Company Distilling, the whiskey producer founded by Jeff Arnett, former master distiller at Jack Daniel’s, has launched a new Tennessee whiskey.

Tennessee Three Wood is a straight Tennessee whiskey finished with apple wood. It is the second of Company Distilling’s “exploratory” whiskeys, following the November 2022 release of Seismic Rye Single Barrel.

“Tennessee Whiskey was the logical next addition to our product portfolio,” Arnett, who serves as the company’s master distiller, said in a news release. “At 86.5 proof, we feel it is the perfect complement to our tasting lineup and brings some welcomed sweet notes to the spiciness of our rye. The proof point (86.5) is the area code for the Knoxville area, which we think is a fun hidden fact and continues to create a sense of place for our products in East Tennessee.”

Filtered through maple charcoal per Tennessee whiskey regulations, Tennessee Three Wood was aged in charred white oak and finished with toasted apple wood.

In honor of the whiskey’s launch as well as the approaching International Tennessee Whiskey Day (May 21), Company Distilling will host a five-course dinner paired with Company Distilling spirits May 17 at Ellington’s Restaurant in Nashville. Company Distilling is giving away two tickets to the dinner. Instructions for entering the sweepstakes will be found on Company Distilling’s Instagram or Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased here for $129.

On May 20, Company Distilling will be at the Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience at The Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee. Arnett will be present. Tennessee Three Wood will be available for sampling and purchase. Tickets can be bought here.

Company Distilling was founded in 2020. It opened its distillery in Townsend, Tennessee, in June 2022.

In October 2022, Company Distilling released a cask-strength whiskey.

Company Distilling Tennessee Three Wood Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Cinnamon, nutmeg and golden raisins

Taste: A subtle blend of sweet vanilla, cinnamon, cloves and plums

Finish: Soft warm oak

