Costco is Debuting a Small Batch, Bottled-in-Bond and a Single Barrel Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

You read that right. And to top it off, according to multiple reviews on Twitter, the new whiskeys are excellent.

While not a whole lot is known about the new additions yet, it has been revealed by the TTB federally approved bottle labels that the new supplier for the three new Kirkland bourbons would be the Barton 1792 distillery in Kentucky, owned by Sazerac.

“Costco has partnered with Barton 1792 Distillery to develop three Kirkland Signature™ Kentucky bourbons. They will be part of a rotational program starting in June, with the Small Batch in select locations and limited quantities.” says the Costco Connection website.

Tasting notes for the whiskey from Costco Connection

Kirkland Signature Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof). Notes of oak and rye spice accented by vanilla and caramel. Easy drinking for all occasions.

Notes of oak and rye spice accented by vanilla and caramel. Easy drinking for all occasions. Kirkland Signature Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (100 proof). Candied fruit and honey give way to a pleasant spice. Rounded out with a smooth oaky finish.

Candied fruit and honey give way to a pleasant spice. Rounded out with a smooth oaky finish. Kirkland Signature Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (120 proof). Oak interlaced with honey, caramel and dried fruit, with a long-lasting spicy finish. Every bottle shows the unique character of each single barrel.

