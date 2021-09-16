Country Icon Randy Rogers Releases Hefeweizen-Style Whiskey: If You’ve Never Heard of Such a Thing, You’re not Alone Whiskey Raiders

Country Star Randy Rogers is blazing new trails in the whiskey industry with his new brand of spirits called Bahnbrëcker. The brand is debuting its flagship whiskey, Slow River Blend, the first Hefeweizen-style whiskey.

Hefeweizen-style whiskey

So what exactly is Hefeweizen-style whiskey? Well, it’s the first time we’re hearing about the style, but considering that hefeweizen is a style of beer, it can be inferred that this new “style” is trying to deliver a whiskey reminiscent of a hefeweizen beer, which is a light, yeasty, German wheat beer that often includes banana in its flavor profile.

The whiskey sits at 80 proof and retails for $37.99. While the price tag and alcohol content raise red flags about the whiskey’s quality, it could be a strategic move on Rogers’ part. There is certainly a time and a place for lower-proof whiskeys, especially if they target a market that does not typically drink whiskey. More likely, however, Bahnbrëcker is hoping to highlight the unique flavor profile that a lower alcohol profile will accommodate.

It is nice to see a celebrity whiskey come from a unique place and try to fill a hole in the market by bringing an entirely new style to the table. And frankly, as long as it is even a little bit better than Florida Georgia Line’s whiskey, or Jamie Foxx’s dive into the industry, Rogers can consider himself successful.

