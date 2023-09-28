 Dave Bautista Buys Stake in Devils River Whiskey
American

Guardians of the Distillery: Dave Bautista Becomes Latest Celebrity to Enter Whiskey Game, Acquires Stake in Texas Brand

Cynthia MerstenSep 28th, 2023, 5:33 pm
Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista joined forces with Devils River Whiskey, a Texas distillery. (Photo: Devils River Whiskey)

Dave Bautista, the acclaimed WWE wrestler and actor known for roles like Drax the Destroyer in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” is now stepping into a different sort of role. Bautista will be joining forces with San Antonio, Texas-based distillery Devils River Whiskey as part of its ownership team, the brand announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Dave’s caliber as an investor and partner,” Devils River Whiskey co-founder and CEO Mike Cameron said in a news release. “Dave’s involvement in our brand is a major step towards Devils River Whiskey leading the diversification of bourbon culture and elevating Texas whiskey.”

Bautista has portrayed a diverse array of roles beyond the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, in films like “Dune: Part Two,” “Knock at the Cabin” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The actor and celebrity also produced and starred in the film, “My Spy 2.” Bautista expressed his enthusiasm for joining the family of “Devils Advocates” in supporting the brand’s mission and social responsibility ambitions.

“I’m extremely honored to join the Devils River family,” Bautista said. “I was blown away by their products and the love and pride that goes into making them. I couldn’t be more excited to contribute to the growth of the company.”

About Devils River Whiskey

Founded in 2017, Devils River Whiskey is the brainchild of Cameron, a self-taught distiller.

The brand cites one of the key ingredients used in its whiskeys as limestone-filtered water from the Devils River in Texas.

Devils River has multiple whiskey expressions within its portfolio including a bourbon, rye and barrel-strength bourbon. The brand creates multiple flavored whiskeys as well.

In addition to distilling, Devils River partners with the Devils River Conservancy, an educational advocacy program geared toward preserving the Devils River.

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

