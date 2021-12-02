'Yacht Concierge': Dom Pérignon Delivers Champagne by Boat

Bubbles By Boat: ‘Yacht Concierge’ Service Launches With Champagne Packages Ranging Up to $30,000
At the Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 fair in Miami this week, premium champagne brand Dom Pérignon will deliver bubbly by yacht.
From Wednesday to Saturday, Dom Pérignon yachts will deliver champagne and more directly to island homes and yachts. Here are the available packages:
The Harmony Package ($5,000) includes…
- Six bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010
- Three bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006
- Six Dom Pérignon Glasses
- One ice bucket
- Champagne presentation
- Complimentary plated caviar pairings
- Drone footage of your experience
The Energy Package ($10,000) includes…
- Six bottles of 1.5-liter Luminous Magnum Dom Pérignon vintage 2008
- Six Bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006
- Six Dom Pérignon glasses
- Two ice buckets
- Champagne presentation
- Complimentary plated caviar and stone crab pairings
- Drone footage of your experience
The Icon Package ($30,000) includes…
- Twelve bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010
- Twelve bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006
- Nine bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Vintage 2002 Plénitude 2
- One Jeroboam (three-liter bottle) of Dom Pérignon Rosé 2005
- Twelve Dom Pérignon glasses
- Six ice chests
- Personalized tasting and private champagne concierge introduction
- Complimentary plated caviar and stone crab pairings
- Drone footage of your experience
Appointment times are available at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Saturday. Reservations may be made by calling 855-576-2031. More information, including delivery radius, can be found at this link.
