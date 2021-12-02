'Yacht Concierge': Dom Pérignon Delivers Champagne by Boat

At the Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 fair in Miami this week, premium champagne brand Dom Pérignon will deliver bubbly by yacht.

From Wednesday to Saturday, Dom Pérignon yachts will deliver champagne and more directly to island homes and yachts. Here are the available packages:

The Harmony Package ($5,000) includes…

Six bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010

Three bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006

Six Dom Pérignon Glasses

One ice bucket

Champagne presentation

Complimentary plated caviar pairings

Drone footage of your experience

The Energy Package ($10,000) includes…

Six bottles of 1.5-liter Luminous Magnum Dom Pérignon vintage 2008

Six Bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006

Six Dom Pérignon glasses

Two ice buckets

Champagne presentation

Complimentary plated caviar and stone crab pairings

Drone footage of your experience

The Icon Package ($30,000) includes…

Twelve bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010

Twelve bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006

Nine bottles of 750-milliliter Dom Pérignon Vintage 2002 Plénitude 2

One Jeroboam (three-liter bottle) of Dom Pérignon Rosé 2005

Twelve Dom Pérignon glasses

Six ice chests

Personalized tasting and private champagne concierge introduction

Complimentary plated caviar and stone crab pairings

Drone footage of your experience

Appointment times are available at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Saturday. Reservations may be made by calling 855-576-2031. More information, including delivery radius, can be found at this link.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!