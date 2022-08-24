Breast Cancer Awareness: Driftless Glen Turns Bottles Pink

This October, Driftless Glen is again turning their bourbon labels pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness.

For the second year in a row, $3 from every bottle sold at the event will go directly to local cancer research. On September 27 from 5-7 pm at the Driftless Glen Distillery in Baraboo, Wisconsin to help turn all its Small Batch Bourbon labels pink. There will be exclusive pink merchandise and exclusive pink toffee. There will also be free bourbon samples, free mini-tours, free pink drink samples, and more.

We are turning our bourbon labels pink again this October for Breast Cancer Awareness 🎀 $3 from every bottle will go directly to local cancer research. We will be having a release party at the distillery on September 27 from 5-7. More details and RSVP: https://t.co/B6hTRmLk9W — Driftless Glen Distillery (@driftlessglen) August 23, 2022

The distillery reports that last year, the campaign raised close to $15,000 for cancer research. Come October, the brand’s pink bottles will be available at the distillery and select liquor stores. Visit the distillery’s website to RSVP to the event.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!