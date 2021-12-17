Drinkworks Booze Dispenser Retired After 18 Months on Market

Beverage companies Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Dr Pepper announced Wednesday the discontinuation of their collaborative product Drinkworks, the at-home alcohol dispensing system.

Drinkworks machines function similarly to a Keurig coffee machine, using pod-based technology to dispense cocktails, beer and more.

Drinkworks owners can return their products and receive reimbursement at drinkworksrefundprogram.com, “no matter where or when you bought” the machine, until Feb. 28. Drinkworks pods and accessories will still be available for purchase at Drinkworks.com and participating retailers until March 31 or while supplies last.

The Drinkworks brand launched in 2017, with the product first being launched on a pilot basis in November 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. Drinkworks went nationwide in June 2020.

In November 2020, Pernod Ricard retired a competing product Opn, which sought to mix drinks on an app.

Drinkworks seemed like a home run of an idea; Keurig’s coffee machines have been a massive success, and interest in at-home drink-making has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.