 Lux Row Launches Ezra Brooks 99 Proof Rye And Bourbon Cream
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club! Register in May to receive an early-bird discount on your first month.

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
American

Ezra Brooks Kicks it Up a Notch With Higher Proof Rye Whiskey and Bourbon Cream

Cynthia MerstenMay 16th, 2023, 2:30 pm

Ezra Brooks

Lux Row Distillers announced the release of Ezra Brooks 99 Rye and a reformulation of the Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream on Monday, and both products are scheduled to hit retail shelves later in May.

Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey undergoes the same process of charcoal filtering as the Ezra Brooks 99 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which launched in January 2021. This launch is the latest in the brand’s continuation of releasing higher-proof whiskeys, such as Old Ezra, a limited 7-year-old rye whiskey that clocks in at 114 proof and was released in early November.

“Based on the success of the Ezra Brooks 99 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, we have elevated the proof for both the Ezra Brooks Rye and Bourbon Cream variants,” Eric Winter, the brand manager for Ezra Brooks, said in a news release.  “Ezra Brooks 99 Rye drinkers will find the same great rye-whiskey taste, but with enhanced flavor delivered by the higher proof.”

Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey has a 51% rye mashbill. The brand describes it as having aromas of dark chocolate and leather, with a sweet and spicy undercurrent throughout.

With its new launch at 33 proof, Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream is now considered to be one of the highest-proof bourbon creams on the market. Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream is still made using natural cream and Kentucky Straight Bourbon like its earlier iteration. The bourbon cream is described as having aromas of vanilla, sweet pecan and buttery caramel. Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream has brand-new packaging, with a nod to Lux Row Distillers and its elevated proof on the label.

Suggested retail pricing for Ezra Brooks Straight Rye Whiskey is $24.99, while Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream will sell for $21.99.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

You may also like: