Lux Row Launches Ezra Brooks 99 Proof Rye And Bourbon Cream

Lux Row Distillers announced the release of Ezra Brooks 99 Rye and a reformulation of the Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream on Monday, and both products are scheduled to hit retail shelves later in May.

Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey undergoes the same process of charcoal filtering as the Ezra Brooks 99 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which launched in January 2021. This launch is the latest in the brand’s continuation of releasing higher-proof whiskeys, such as Old Ezra, a limited 7-year-old rye whiskey that clocks in at 114 proof and was released in early November.

“Based on the success of the Ezra Brooks 99 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, we have elevated the proof for both the Ezra Brooks Rye and Bourbon Cream variants,” Eric Winter, the brand manager for Ezra Brooks, said in a news release. “Ezra Brooks 99 Rye drinkers will find the same great rye-whiskey taste, but with enhanced flavor delivered by the higher proof.”

Ezra Brooks 99 Straight Rye Whiskey has a 51% rye mashbill. The brand describes it as having aromas of dark chocolate and leather, with a sweet and spicy undercurrent throughout.

With its new launch at 33 proof, Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream is now considered to be one of the highest-proof bourbon creams on the market. Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream is still made using natural cream and Kentucky Straight Bourbon like its earlier iteration. The bourbon cream is described as having aromas of vanilla, sweet pecan and buttery caramel. Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream has brand-new packaging, with a nod to Lux Row Distillers and its elevated proof on the label.

Suggested retail pricing for Ezra Brooks Straight Rye Whiskey is $24.99, while Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream will sell for $21.99.

