Sex Shop Owner to Open Feelmore Social Club Cocktail bar

When Nenna Joiner opened Feelmore Adult, Oakland’s first and only Black-owned sex store, in 2009, she probably didn’t imagine herself opening a cocktail bar across the street, but that’s what will happen in January, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Feelmore Social Club will be a “sex-positive” bar complete with genitalia décor and will serve light snacks to accompany the drinks. We don’t yet know what exactly the “genitalia décor” will be, but honestly, we’re excited to find out. Joiner has already purchased the new location at 1542 Broadway in Oakland, right across the street from Feelmore Adult. According to What Now San Francisco, the bar will be themed after “iconic Red Light Districts in America.”

What Now SF also reported that Joiner is working with a renowned neon artist to create “custom signage that evokes the image of 1970 Times Square” and has acquired a sign from one of San Francisco’s adult theaters, The Lusty Lady.

The bar will partner with the store to offer exclusive products to bar patrons.

Feelmore Social Club is seeking public funding to help with its opening. A message from Feelmore:

But to open, Feelmore needs your help! We have decided not to use Gov’t money to open our space. Not using the money means we get to do whatever it wants and make sure our space has a connection with the Feelmore Sex Store which if we took the money, it cannot! Gov’ts don’t like SEX!

