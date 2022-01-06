Florida Man Causes Crash by Hurling Fireball Bottle at Car

A Florida man, Robert Winfough, has been arrested after throwing a bottle of Fireball during a road rage incident in Pasco County. Frankly, he could not have picked a more “Florida” whiskey to throw.

According to WFLA, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Winfough’s wife cut off the victim at a junction along Little Road and State Road 52. The victim got into an argument with the pair. That’s when Winfough, who was in the passenger seat at the time, threw the Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey bottle at the victim’s car, causing them to swerve and smash into another vehicle.

Winfough later informed police that he was holding the bottle at the time of the incident. “He has been arrested and charged with throwing a deadly missile and is currently in custody at the Pasco County Jail.” WFLA News Channel 8 reported.

We’re sure he will be wearing orange for the foreseeable future. Never change, Florida.

