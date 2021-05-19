Free Father’s Day Gift From Angel’s Envy | Whiskey Raiders

Angel’s Envy wants to honor all the dad’s out there by letting people add their father, or father figure’s name to their legacy barrel, for free.

“We believe that a Father’s legacy lasts forever. In fact, we are living proof of that. Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson founded Angel’s Envy in 2006, they shared their passion not just with the future generations, but will all of us here at the distillery—leaving behind a legacy of excellence and innovation. ” Angel’s Envy Website.

The installation of the name will permanently live in the Angel’s Envy distillery. However, there are only 460 spots for names available, so submit before the barrels fill up. Recipients will also receive a personalized e-card video of their engraving from the distillery on Father’s day for loved ones to show their dads. They are also able to share the video on social media using #LegacyBarrel.

To get your dad’s name on a legacy barrel follow the link to Angel’s Envy website here. Don’t forget to grab a bottle to go with the free gift from ReserveBar.

