George Dickel 17 Year Old Returns | Whiskey Raiders

Just in time for the holidays, fan-favorite Tennessee whiskey George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve is returning to stores.

When the bottle was originally released in 2016, the whiskey came in a 375-milliliter bottle. This year, however, the bottle is being sold in a 750-milliliter size. George Dickel Reserve is cask strength and aged 17 years.

As of December, consumers can find George Dickel 17 in select markets around the U.S. It is bottled at 92 Proof and retails for a suggested price of $250.

“Knowing the impact of the first release of George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve, the barrels selected for this latest edition were purposefully selected to pay homage to the original offering,” Nicole Austin, general manager and distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., said in a news release. “At the same time, in American Spirits of this age, you’re going to see variability. This year’s release offers fans another chance to taste the whisky they love, now even more complex.”

George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve Tasting Notes

Per the news release, George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve includes notes of crème brûlée on the nose, apricots with hints of plum and juniper on the palate with a rich cedar finish.

