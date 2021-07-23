Get Excited- Maker’s Mark is Bringing Us a New Talk Show Starring Randall Park | Whiskey Raiders

Brought to you by Roku and Maker’s Mark, Randall Park will host a weekly talk show called “The Show Next Door” which premiered July 14th, 2021.

According to the prepared statement, the show’s goal is to bring a fun, upbeat, and relatable feeling of having a quick drink with friends right into the living rooms of streamers (who are of legal drinking age, of course).

All The “Show Next Door” Details

Roku and Maker’s Mark is also hoping to take viewers out of the thirty-second ad viewing and turn watching sponsored content into an experience. “Our partnership with Maker’s Mark is innovating how brands meet consumers today as they shift away from traditional television to streaming,” said Brian Toombs, Head of Content at Roku Brand Studio.

The prepared statement also says that “The show’s focus is based in consumer insight — comedy content has performed particularly well on The Roku Channel. In the first quarter of 2021, Roku saw streaming hours for Comedy content grow 798% on The Roku Channel compared to the first quarter of 2020.”

Each episode will occur in Randall’s “living room” and will start with Randall crafting a cocktail during his opening monologue. Some of the Season One guests include Tony Hale, Terrell Owens, Fortune Feimster, Jason Mraz, Mark Duplass, and Gina Yashere.

“I always wondered what it would be like to host a talk show, and now I know – it’s super fun,” said Randall Park, host of “The Show Next Door.” “I had a great time building this show with Roku and Maker’s Mark, and I’m excited it’s now available for everyone to enjoy!”

We’re bringing the perfect company to your cocktail moment on “The Show Next Door with Randall Park.” Watch now on YouTube: https://t.co/hlXUPIzjm5 pic.twitter.com/Y17Rfx1Mci — Maker’s Mark (@MakersMark) July 15, 2021

“The Show Next Door” will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel and across Maker’s Mark social channels. Starcom USA, which oversees media for Maker’s Mark, developed the partnership alongside Roku and Maker’s Mark.

