Grand Teton Distillery Debuts 7-Year-Old Single Malt Whiskey

On Monday, Grand Teton Distillery announced the third release in its Private Stock collection: Private Stock American Single Malt Whiskey.

The single malt is made from 100% Idaho malted barley. After being milled, fermented and distilled in-house, it spent seven years in used bourbon barrels, making it one of the longest-aged American single malts on the market, according to Grand Teton Distillery.

“This is our distillery’s second American Single Malt, and this version truly showcases our craft,” Grand Teton Distillery head distiller John Boczar said in a news release. “We wanted to create a pure expression of a single malt and this bottle does just that. Not only has it be aged three years longer than our first ASM, it has ten percent more alcohol and has a distinctly unique finish.”

The single malt was aged in a climate that the distillery describes as having “extreme temperatures” at 6,000 feet elevation at the foothills of the Teton mountain range.

Bottled at 100 proof, Grand Teton Distillery Private Stock American Single Malt Whiskey is available for a suggested retail price of $79.95 per 750-milliliter bottle. The whiskey is sold in an embossed gift box. Twenty-two barrels worth of the single malt are available online. In the coming weeks, it will also be made available at the distillery’s tasting room and at “select retailers throughout the West.”

While American single malt is still a relatively nascent category with no legal definition, Grand Teton Distillery stuck to the requirements that have been proposed by the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission.

Grand Teton Distillery Private Stock American Single Malt Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Dark golden

Nose: Sourdough, candied ginger, chamomile, sprouts, mint and cinnamon potpourri

Taste: Herbaceous with a supple, soft and dry light body

Finish: Chocolate babka

About the Grand Teton Distillery Private Stock Series

Each release in Grand Teton’s Private Stock collection is a limited, small-batch whiskey that has been selected, proofed with mountain water and hand-bottled. The distillery has released a new Private Stock whiskey once a year since 2021.

The first Private Stock release was a straight corn whiskey aged 6.5 years — at the time the distillery’s highest age statement to date. The 2022 release upped the age ante as an 8-year-old bourbon, the longest-aged whiskey to ever come from Idaho.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!