Great Jones Distilling Hosts Pop-Up Honoring Basquiat

Great Jones Distilling is honoring the East Village and the legendary artist who inhabited it, Jean Michel Basquiat, with a launch of three whiskeys and a bespoke pop-up set to run from August through October, according to Thursday’s article in The Spirits Business.

The Neo-expressionist artist resided in a studio apartment just a block away from the distillery, which opened in 2021. His raw and edgy artwork captivated many during the 1980s, and other spirits brands including Bombay Sapphire have chosen to feature Basquiat’s work in limited-edition packaging. According to Head Distiller Celina Perez, the choice to honor the late artist made sense for Great Jones Distilling.

“The experimental nature, and pushing the idea of what whiskey could be just aligned itself naturally with how Basquiat pushed art and pushed the boundaries of traditional ways of making things,” Perez stated according to The Spirits Business.

Great Jones has chosen to honor the artist by introducing three new expressions, each with a label that features Basquiat’s work. The limited releases will be available for fans of the artist to purchase in person at stores throughout the New York state and online.

Two expressions host Great Jones’ four-year-old straight bourbon, which we have reviewed here. Though the bourbon is part of Great Jones’ core portfolio, the bottles feature updated labels: Great Jones x Jean Michel Basquiat Dinosaur Edition and Great Jones x Jean Michel Basquiat Skull Edition. Both expressions have a 43% ABV and host a suggested retail price of $39.

Great Jones also made an exclusive seven-year bourbon that was finished in Pineau de Charentes wine casks. The spirit, dubbed “Great Jones x Jean Michel Basquiat Pineau de Charentes Wine Cask-Finished Bourbon Distillery Exclusive,” clocks in at 91 proof and is only available for in-person purchase at the distillery. The limited-release expression was finished in Pineau de Charentes casks for almost a year and is priced at $150. Just 1,800 bottles are available.

As part of the Basquiat project, the distillery itself underwent its very own makeover, featuring images that celebrate Basquiat’s life and artwork. The Basquiat project was part of a collaboration between Great Jones and Artestar, a global licensing agency that represents artists and creatives.

Guests can visit the Basquiat pop-up for a distillery tour and purchase tickets priced at $35 or book a VIP tour and tasting for the price of $55. The VIP tasting provides fans of the artist and whiskey aficionados alike the opportunity to try the Pineau de Charentes-finished expression.

Great Jones x Jean Michel Basquiat Tasting Notes, via the brand

Great Jones x Jean Michel Basquiat Straight Bourbon: Dinosaur & Skull Editions

Aroma: Dry corn and cake batter, light vanilla, vegetable and white pepper hints.

Palate: Medium finish with green grass and white pepper aftertaste.

Body: Light/Medium.

Great Jones X Jean Michel Basquiat Pineau de Charentes Wine Cask-Finished Bourbon Distillery Exclusive

Aroma: Smooth and crisp with hints of grape skin, honeysuckle and stone.

Palate: Medium finish.

Body: Light/Medium.

