Guy Fieri Lauds Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda in Super Bowl Ad

Anheuser-Busch took famous chef and personality Guy Fieri and his “Mayor of Flavortown” nickname to a whole new level with its new advertisement, which will air during the Super Bowl.

In the ad, a trio of friends at a party are about to enjoy the new Bud Light Seltzer line, “Hard Soda.” Just as the first can, the Original Cola flavor, is cracked, the house quakes, and two beings with spiky blond hair emerge from the house’s refrigerator. In search of flavor to bring back to “The Mayor,” they nab a bucket of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas and make off with the beverages, back from whence they came, through the fridge, which turns out to be a Narnia-esque portal to Flavortown (although it’s actually called the Land of Loud Flavors in the ad).

The partiers follow the thieves through the fridge and make their way through a meadow and into the bustling streets of Flavortown, which appears to have a 100%-blond population.

The trio follows the flavor-hunters all the way to the mayor’s quarters, where they bow and present the honcho with the bucket of flavor. The mayor, of course, is Fieri, who cracks open a can and removes his sunglasses, and simply says, “Whoa.”

Fieri then appears on a billboard in the heart of the Land of Loud Flavors and makes a major announcement: “Citizens, there’s a new flavor in town. I declare Bud light Seltzer Hard Soda the loudest flavors ever.”

Flavortonians rejoice until it’s revealed this was all nothing more than a daydream in the mind of one of the three friends.

To officially welcome fans into the “Land of Loud Flavors,” Bud Light Seltzer and Guy Fieri are offering one consumer the chance to see their name in Super Bowl LVI. Now through Feb. 8, fans can enter the “Get Your Name in the Big Game” sweepstakes by posting on social media using #LandofLoudFlavors and #Sweepstakes or by entering at landofloudflavors.com.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda features four soda flavors, all with zero sugar: Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda and Citrus Soda.

“When fans think Bud Light Seltzer, they think big, bold, loud flavors that are consistently pushing the category and going above and beyond consumer expectations,” Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light, said in a news release. “There’s no more appropriate way to bring fans a taste of our latest innovation, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, than by introducing our new universe “Land of Loud Flavors” on the biggest and loudest stage possible.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!