Rittenhouse Rye Producer Condemns use of its rye to Celebrate Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Heaven Hill Brands, The United States’ largest independent, family-owned and operated producer and marketer of spirits, took to Twitter on Sunday to express its disapproval of consumers celebrating the not guilty verdict in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men with an assault rifle, killing two of them, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

“We have been disheartened to learn that some individuals and businesses have been using our Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey brand to celebrate the Kyle Rittenhouse case verdict, despite the profound loss of life from those events,” Heaven Hill wrote on Twitter. “There is no link between our Rittenhouse Rye brand, which was started post-prohibition to commemorate Rittenhouse Square, and this case. It is our strongly held belief that in serious matters such as this, where lives were lost and people deeply affected, there is no cause for celebration, but instead deep reflection on how we can make the world a more peaceful and respectful place for all.”

Indeed, a quick search reveals a great number of tweets regarding celebrating the verdict with Heaven Hill’s rye. “Bartender, give me a Rittenhouse Rye on the rocks and make it a double! Justice has been served,” wrote one user.

The replies to Heaven Hill’s tweets were a mixed bag, with many users applauding the brand’s stance (“Another reason why I love Heaven Hill,” replied one user) but others arguing that brands shouldn’t take stances on politics, and a few tweeters even vowing to stop drinking Heaven Hill. “@BuffaloTrace now has ALL of my family’s business. #cowards,” replied one user. “How will they survive?” another profile sarcastically retorted.

Through much of September and October, Heaven Hill workers went on strike over labor contract disputes but came to an agreement with the company last month on a five-year contract agreement.

Heaven Hill is the producer of many prominent spirits brands, including Elijah Craig Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Larceny Bourbon, Pikesville Rye Whiskey, Deep Eddy Vodka, Admiral Nelson’s Rum, Dubonnet Aperitifs and HPNOTIQ.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!