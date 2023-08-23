 Heaven Hill Announces Partnership With WES Brands
American

Heaven Hill and the Company Behind Mark Wahlberg’s Tequila Brand Tease Mysterious, Unprecedented ‘Spirits Innovation’

Cynthia MerstenAug 23rd, 2023, 7:21 pm
Heaven Hill

Heaven Hill joined forces with WES Brands; they are set to launch a mysterious spirit within the next few months. (Photo: Lane Southard/Whiskey Raiders)

Heaven Hill and WES Brands have announced a partnership according to a news release on Wednesday. The collaboration is set to yield the release of a mysterious new “spirits innovation” later this summer.

WES Brands is the driving force behind celebrity-backed spirits, like Mark Wahlberg’s Flecha Azul and Jamie Foxx’s Brown Sugar Bourbon.

“We’re anticipating strong excitement from the spirits community for this unprecedented release,” WES Brands Chairman of the Advisory Board Shelly Stein in a news release. “We couldn’t be prouder to work with Heaven Hill on this, knowing their reputation and history in the whiskey category.”

Stein hosts a lengthy tenure in the spirits industry and was a former President of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits until he departed from the company in June, according to Business Wire.

An upstart spirits brand incubator and one of the more established distilleries within the bourbon joining forces to launch something new is intriguing enough. Heaven Hill has a lengthy history as one of the largest family-owned spirits companies in America.

The Bardstown-based distillery is behind brands like Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Larceny and the Old Fitzgerald and Parker’s Heritage Collection whiskeys.

“We are excited to partner with WES brands on their latest project,” Heaven Hill Co-President Katie Latts said in the release. “Knowing of their past wins as a leading spirits incubator, we are more than confident that consumers will share our excitement when this partnership is officially announced.”

Per the release, the mysterious liquor innovation will be unveiled with an announcement “inviting enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to taste and enjoy this innovative spirit.”

What this “unprecedented release” is remains to be seen.

