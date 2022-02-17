Hennessy Celebrates NBA All-Star With Digital Experience

Hennessy, the official spirit of the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League, is inviting consumers to take part in NBA All-Star 2022 festivities through its new digital experience, “Digital House of Moves,” the latest installment in Hennessey’s “Make Moves That Start Movements” campaign.

The Digital House of Moves is broken up into three floors, each hosting unique immersive experiences.

The Main Floor features a state-of-the-art hologram performance of Gunna’s latest single, “pushin P.”

The Lower Level showcases digital art installations by featured artists such as Victor Solomon, star of Hennessy's "Make Moves That Start Movements" campaign and designer of the new Kobe Bryant Trophy, Awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP. Other artists include contemporary artist Felipe Pantone, basketball documentarist Kevin Couliau and streetwear icon Daömey.

showcases digital art installations by featured artists such as Victor Solomon, star of Hennessy’s “Make Moves That Start Movements” campaign and designer of the new Kobe Bryant Trophy, Awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP. Other artists include contemporary artist Felipe Pantone, basketball documentarist Kevin Couliau and streetwear icon Daömey. The Top Level hosts a virtual bar, where consumers can see cocktail creations and find recipes for Hennessy’s NBA-themed cocktails to make and enjoy during NBA All-Star events.

“After releasing our Hennessy 8 NFTs earlier this year, we knew Hennessy had to stay engaged with our digital community,” Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US, said in a news release. “Pivoting from an in-person activation in Cleveland to an immersive digital experience will allow us to continue connecting with our consumers in new, innovative ways.”

Visitors to Hennessy’s Digital House of Moves can also win exclusive prizes, including an autographed Russell Westbrook jersey.

Fans 21 and older are invited to visit the Digital House of Moves beginning Feb. 18 at www.HennessyHouseofMoves.com.

As part of its partnership with the NBA, the brand already has released NBA-themed Hennessy bottles.

