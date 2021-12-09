Jack Daniel's Sets Up Christmas 'Trees' of Whiskey Barrels

Jack Daniel’s annual online “barrel tree” auction is now live, raising money to help junior-enlisted service members and their families travel home for the holidays while spreading holiday cheer. The company set up 11 “trees” made of whiskey barrels in various cities around the country: Lynchburg, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; Miami, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Washington, DC; Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Los Angeles, California; Anaheim, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

To raise money for Jack Daniel’s “Operation Ride Home” program, a collaboration with Armed Services YMCA, the top barrel on each “tree” will be auctioned off (no whiskey included with barrel sales), starting at $500. Each barrel will be signed by Master Distiller Chris Fletcher and customized with laser engraving.Those who wish to enter the bidding can do so at Jack Daniel’s website.

The auctions will conclude at 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 21.

The leading bid for the barrel atop each tree as of this article’s publication are: Lynchburg: $860; Nashville: $660; Detroit: $650; Las Vegas: $610; Washington, DC: $580; Milwaukee: $560; Tampa: $530; Anaheim: $510; Cleveland: $510; Los Angeles: $510; Miami: $510.

Since Jack Daniel’s teamed up with the Armed Services YMCA in 2011, the two groups have assisted 8,583 individual junior-enlisted service members and their families, according to Jack Daniel’s.

