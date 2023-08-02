High West Campfire Back For Limited Seasonal Release

Fans of High West Campfire don’t have to wait too long for the seasonal spirit’s return: The blend of rye, bourbon and scotch whiskeys is set to hit the shelves for a limited time starting Aug. 4, the Utah-based distillery announced Wednesday.

The distinctive blend of straight rye whiskey, straight bourbon whiskey and blended malt scotch hosts spirits ranging in age from 4 to 8 years. High West Campfire is bottled at an ABV of 46%.

2023’s expression is different from previous iterations in that it is the first to be bottled with 100% of High West’s own rye in the blend.

The Park City, Utah distillery has also chosen to donate $50,000 as part of its “Protect the West” initiative in conjunction with the release. The project aims to offer funding to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation in order to support firefighters.

“Wildfire season in the West is no longer just a season, it’s year-round. As the true whiskey of the West, High West has only become more committed to protecting our backyard,” Daniel Schear, general manager of High West, said in a news release. “With the annual release of this year’s Campfire and as part of our Protect the West initiative, we’re once again donating $50,000 to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, supporting the brave few who run toward these fires. The limited expression is rolling out on shelves now, so we hope you’ll join us in not lighting a campfire, but drinking one instead.”

High West Campfire hosts a suggested retail price of $79.99. You can check out our review of the 2020 edition here.

High West Campfire Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Floral, fruity, bright and spicy with light smoke and chai tea.

Taste: Vanilla, honey, toffee, chai spices and smoke.

Finish: Smoldering coals and brine.

