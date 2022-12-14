High West Releases Annual High Country American Single Malt

Park City, Utah distillery High West announced the release of its annual High Country American Single Malt, available in limited quantities.

The new single malt is a blend of copper pot-distilled whiskies ranging in age from 2-8 years and bottled at 44% ABV with a suggested retail price of $79.99.

Along with High West’s Protect the West Campaign, the distillery will make a $50,000 donation to Protect our Winters alongside the single malt release.

About High Country American Single Malt

High West says that it created the High Country American Single Malt out of its appreciation for single malt scotch, describing this whisky “an homage to the single malt category, with the spirit of the American West.”

Master Distiller Brendan Coyle has been developing recipes for single malts since the distillery’s inception. According to High West, Coyle has always known he wanted to incorporate the style into the brand’s offerings.

In a prepared statement, the High West said that the new single malt is matured in both freshly charred and second-use oak barrels, “providing a robust and flavor-forward profile.” The expression is said to have tasting notes of walnut shells, honey cereal, almond macaroons and ginger marmalade.

