‘Drink Your Campfire Instead of Lighting one’; High West Whiskey Reminds That Wildfire Season Isn’t Over yet | Whiskey Raiders

High West Whiskey wants you to drink your campfire instead of burning it, a message presumably reminding us to avoid starting forest fires. Yogi Bear would be so proud.

Protect the people (and the pups) you love by drinking your Campfire instead of lighting one. Our distinctive blend of bourbon, rye, and peated scotch whiskeys evokes the spirit of a campfire, all while keeping the West wild and fire-free. 📷: @jenhudak pic.twitter.com/63ka5SPk4A — High West Distillery (@drinkhighwest) September 20, 2021

High West Whiskey caters to the camping crowd in a big way, so it only makes sense that it is doing its part to help prevent fires. To that effect, the whiskey tends to pair perfectly with camping and cool September nights, with flavors such as fresh bread, honey, toffee and some apple lingering nicely with clove, baking spice and a hint of black pepper.

So, with the dry conditions this summer, let’s all do our part, make High West proud and be cautious when lighting campfires.

