Rare Whiskey Sold Differently in Idaho due to Misbehavior

Cases of hoarding, illegal reselling and harassment of liquor store employees by customers have led to the Idaho State Liquor Division announcing new rules regarding the way it sells rare and highly sought-after bourbons, whiskeys and other small-batch liquor offerings.

The new rules, which the ISLD are calling a “treasure hunt approach” are meant to dissuade bad behavior and hoarding and add excitement to the shopping experience, the ISLD said. The ISLD will allocate rare products sporadically across Idaho to retail outlets.

“We know that there is a lot of hoarding going on,” Tony Faraca, the Idaho State Liquor Division’s chief financial officer told the Idaho Statesman. “We know that there are illegal secondary sales going on. Our store employees are being harassed by these whiskey groups. It’s causing a lot of stress and turmoil with our staff.”

Faraca said that some customers, who obtained knowledge of what inventory the stores have online, have attempted to persuade employees to go into storage and dig through unopened boxes to find certain bottles. In what is likely to be a response to this tactic, the ISLD has changed its MixBlendEnjoy website so that customers will no longer be able to see online which stores have rare product inventory.

The ISLD attributed customer misbehavior to low supply of and high demand for fine whiskeys in its announcement.

“Some individuals go to considerable and often times dishonest efforts, to hoard rare products and undermine the ISLD’s efforts to make these exciting offerings available at a fair price to as many patrons as possible,” the division said.

The state’s one-bottle-per-customer limit on rare bottles will continue, the ISLD said.

