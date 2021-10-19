Motorcycle From Jack Daniels and Indian sends mixed signals

Indian Motorcycles’ sixth annual collaboration with Jack Daniels on a motorcycle has arrived. This year’s bike, called Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse, is based on Indian’s Challenger model and, as it does each year, pays tribute to a particular Jack Daniels whiskey. This time, the whiskey of choice is Jack’s Tennessee Rye whiskey.

The motorcycle comes with a suggested retail price of $36,999. It will be available exclusively tat Indian Motorcycle dealerships beginning Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. EST and deliveries will begin as soon as the end of October.

A Mixed Message

We’re not totally sure how to feel about this collaboration. On the one hand, there’s a reason it’s gone on six years: It makes sense to a certain degree. Jack Daniels and Indian definitely have aligning brands; Jack Daniels was founded in 1866, and Indian in 1901. These are two century-old companies whose brands are built on the old-school “American dream come true” platitude. On the other hand, it’s pretty odd seeing an alcohol brand partner so directly with a vehicle. Drinking and driving is a massive problem in the U.S., and a spirits brand allying with a motorcycle seller in any way other than with a specific intention to share an anti-drinking-and-driving message just seems bizarre.

Responsibility.org has partnered with several major spirits companies in a campaign to fight against underaged drinking and drinking while driving. Companies that have partnered with Responsibility.org include Diageo, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Campari and Moët Hennessy. Oh, and also, Brown-Forman — which owns Jack Daniels.

Brown-Forman’s choice to join Responsibility.org’s campaign is a great one, but following that up by slapping the Jack Daniels logo on a motorcycle is… certainly a choice.

