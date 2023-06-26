J. Rieger & Co. Unveils 2023 Edition of Monogram Whiskey

On Monday, Kansas City, Missouri distillery J. Rieger & Co. announced the annual release of its Monogram Whiskey.

This is the company’s seventh release of Monogram and the first year the whiskey will bear the title “Kansas City Whiskey – Solera Reserve.” Solera is a maturation technique that sees liquids of various ages continuously blended together by frequently removing a portion of whiskey from a barrel and then adding a new batch. It is commonly used in the aging of sherry.

J. Rieger & Co has been using the solera method since 2015, when it purchased several 500-liter oloroso sherry botas from Williams & Humbert Solera Especial in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.

Sherry plays a major role in J. Rieger & Co.’s whiskey. The company is the pioneer of “Kansas City style whiskey,” which sees a small amount of sherry blended into whiskey.

This year, for the first time, the Monogram release has sherry in the blend, making it a Kansas City Whiskey.

“Blending our annual Monogram Whiskey release is something I look forward to each year,” co-founder Ryan Maybee said. “We really ventured into uncharted territory with this project when we started it eight years ago, as there has never been an American whiskey produced this way. The evolution of this bottling over time has become one of my proudest moments in resurrecting the Rieger brand. The fact that this year, and moving forward, this will now officially be our ‘Kansas City Whiskey – Solera Reserve’ makes it that much more special.”

Bottled at 100 proof, J. Rieger & Co. Monogram Whiskey will be available in limited quantities in select markets, as well as at the distillery in Kansas City.

In June 2022, J. Rieger & Co. released the first bourbon distilled in Kansas City since Prohibition.

