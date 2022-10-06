Jack Daniel's Unveils 1st American Single Malt Whiskey

Brown-Forman-owned Jack Daniel’s has unveiled its first American single malt whiskey, and it will be available exclusively in global travel retail, according to The Spirits Business.

Jack Daniel’s unveiled the expression this week during the Tax Free World Association show in Cannes, France. Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt is made with 100% malted brewer’s barley from northern U.S. states, matured in new charred American oak barrels for five years and finished in oloroso Sherry casks for two years and eight months.

According to The Spirits Business, Cam Dawson, Jack Daniel’s UK brand ambassador, said the whiskey is a “nod to the way Scotch whisky does things” and delivers a “tingling fiery sensation” on the nose with notes of “vanilla and red fruit” on the palate.

The whiskey will be released globally at a suggested retail price of $100 and will debut in June 2023, per The Spirits Business.

American single malt is a burgeoning category of whiskey. In July, the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau published its proposed standards for American single malts.

On Wednesday, Jack Daniel’s announced two new rye whiskeys as part of its Distillery Series.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!