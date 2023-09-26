Jack Daniel's Debuts 1st Permanent American Single Malt

As the American single malt movement continues to burgeon, some of the nation’s largest distilleries have hopped on the red-hot trend, joining the smaller, craft distilleries that have been making ASMs for years.

Jack Daniel’s took a big step toward truly competing in the single malt market on Tuesday with the announcement of its first permanent single malt release.

Distilled from 100% malted barley, Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt undergoes Jack Daniel’s signature charcoal mellowing process and is then aged in new, charred American oak barrels before being finished in Oloroso sherry casks.

“When we began experimenting with a 100% malt grain bill back in 2012, we knew it would be critical to put our own stamp on timeless Single Malt traditions and craft something that was uniquely Jack Daniel’s,” Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said in a news release. “There was a lot of excitement surrounding our limited edition American Single Malt Special Release last year, and we are thrilled to now offer Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt to our friends around the world.”

Bottled at 90 proof, Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt will be sold in 1-liter bottles at a suggested retail price of $99.99.

While the brand describes this whiskey as a permanent addition to its lineup, Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt is sold exclusively in global travel retail locations. A representative for Jack Daniel’s told Whiskey Raiders that “it could go into broader distribution down the road,” however.

Jack Daniel’s is known for its Tennessee whiskey, which it distills from a bourbon-esque mashbill composed of at least 51% corn. In recent years, Jack has expanded into rye whiskey, as well — made from at least 51% rye. Single malt whiskey is quite different, distilled from 100% barley. Jack Daniel’s first dipped its toes into the single malt waters in November with the limited-edition Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks.

To mark the launch, Jack Daniel’s is hosting more than 40 activations at airports worldwide, anticipated to offer 60,000 tastings and reach 13 million shoppers.

Jack Daniel’s released the single malt to Singapore’s Changi Airport earlier this month.

Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Soft oak, fruit and cocoa

Taste: Dark chocolate-covered nuts and berries

Finish: Subtle, sweet Oloroso Sherry

About the American Single Malt Movement

Beyond the U.S., single malt has long ruled the whisky world, most notably in Scotland.

While American single malts have been around since the 1990s, produced by pioneers such as Clear Creek, St. George Spirits and Stranahan’s Colorado Whisky, they’ve really only entered the limelight in the past few years, catching the attention of big producers such as Jack Daniel’s and James B. Beam.

Unlike other, more popular American whiskey genres, the American single malt category doesn’t have a legal definition but is poised to get one soon, which will be a huge step toward legitimacy and competing with the likes of bourbon and rye in the U.S.

A definition for the category has been heavily pushed for by The American Single Malt Whiskey Commission, which was founded in 2016 by nine distilleries known for their single malts, including Virginia Distillery , Balcones, Westward and Westland.

The American Single Malt Whiskey Commission has proposed the following definition to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. If passed, it will require every American single malt whiskey to meet the following requirements:

Distilled from 100% malted barley

Distilled entirely at one distillery

Mashed, distilled and matured in the U.S.

Matured in oak casks no larger than 700 liters

Distilled to no more than 160 proof

Bottled at least 80 proof

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!