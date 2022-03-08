Jack Daniel’s Line of Canned Cocktails Now Sold Nationwide

Jack Daniel Distillery announced Monday that its line of canned cocktails are coming to retail across the U.S. this month following the regional launch of the line in 14 markets in 2020.

The ready-to-drink canned cocktails come in Jack & Cola; Jack, Honey & Lemonade; and Jack Apple Fizz flavors.

“We were blown away by the response and demand for our Canned Cocktails when we launched in select markets nearly two years ago,” Dallas Cheatham, Jack Daniel’s Ready-To-Drink brand director, said in a news release. “By pairing the bold and unique flavor of Jack with the convenience of a spirit-based cocktail, we’re giving even more friends the opportunity to enjoy our Tennessee Whiskey, right in time for summer.”

Jack Daniel’s Canned Cocktails retail for $12.99 for a four-pack or $3.99 for a single can.

Each flavor is 7% ABV and made with real Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

In November, a semi-truck transporting about $400,000 of Jack Daniel’s whiskey overturned, spilling several gallons.

