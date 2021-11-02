Jack Daniel's Latest Release is its Highest Proofed Whiskey Ever | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, Jack Daniel’s announced the release of its 2021 Single Barrel Special Release, Coy Hill High Proof. Ranging from 137.4 to 148.3 proof, the whiskey is Jack’s highest-ABV release yet.

Coy Hill High Proof is made from Jack Daniel’s classic 80% corn, 12% malted barley and 8% rye mash bill. The whiskey was then put through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal before entering its barrels.

The limited-edition Coy Hill High Proof bottle will be released this month, available at a suggested retail price of $70 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

“The Coy Hill High Proof is all about pushing the limit for single barrel maturation to create one of our boldest, most innovative whiskeys we have ever released,” said Master Distiller Chris Fletcher in a news release. “It highlights one of the unique attributes of the Jack Daniel Distillery – the dry air of the highest floors of the barrel houses – and the amazing impact it has on whiskey making.”

Tasting notes

Nose: Seared oak and dark brown sugar

Taste: Bold baking spices

Finish: Lingering finish of toffee, smoke and rich leather

Last month, Jack Daniels was named the most valuable spirits brand in the world on Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands” list.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!